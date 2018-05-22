"Virtual Kidnapping" Scammers Target Delaware Residents

Tammy Daniels of Seaford said an anxious couple hours began after getting a phone call from a person claiming her son, Leroy, was in trouble.

"It sounded like, my son was on the other end saying 'Mom! Mom! Help me!" she said.

Daniels and Leroy's father spoke with the person on the other line and were told not to contact police. The pair were given a demand: pay $4,000 or Leroy could die.

It was $4,000 neither parent had.