Beautiful Crop, With a Not so Beautiful Name, Takes Root on Delmarva

Just a stone's throw from the ocean and bay in Parksley, Virginia, is another sea: a sea of yellow that seems almost heavenly.

Stretching for hundreds of acres, it is a beautiful flower with a beautiful scent. It's name, however, is not so beautiful: rapeseed.

Farmer Sands Gayle is a huge fan of rapeseed. Up until last year he had been growing wheat on his Parksley farmland.