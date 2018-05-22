Beautiful Crop, With a Not so Beautiful Name, Takes Root on Delmarva

Just a stone's throw from the ocean and bay in Parksley, Virginia, is another sea: a sea of yellow that seems almost heavenly.
Stretching for hundreds of acres, it is a beautiful flower with a beautiful scent. It's name, however, is not so beautiful: rapeseed.
Farmer Sands Gayle is a huge fan of rapeseed. Up until last year he had been growing wheat on his Parksley farmland.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices