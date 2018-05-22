Scientists Battle Mosquitoes with Tiny "Copepods"

With plenty of rain on Delmarva, there are plenty of mosquitoes. Scientists at Horn Point Lab in Cambridge say they may have one thing up their sleeve to stop them.
Professor Jamie Pierson has been studying tiny crustaceans, called copepods, for two decades. His newest experiment takes the native species of copepods, just a millimeter long, and pairs them with newborn mosquito larvae.
