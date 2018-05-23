Development Officer with Children and Families First, Laura Rimmer; and Board Member, Jennifer Kaufmann are here to teach us about a food drive that will help youth on Delmarva who are affected by hunger. It’s called Rise To The Challenge: 34 Feet To Defeat Childhood Hunger Food Drive.The official collection point at 35770 Airport Road in Rehoboth Beach.
