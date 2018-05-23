Hogan Campaign Reports Raising More Than $1.2M in 35 Days

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's re-election campaign flashed robust campaign fundraising results Tuesday before a midnight filing deadline. Tom Kelso, who heads Hogan's campaign finance committee, wrote supporters in a memo that the governor and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford raised $1.2 million between April 10 and May 15, just after Maryland's legislative session ended.
