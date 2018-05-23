Chincoteague Looking to New Land for Well Drilling

A town surrounded by water is now looking for new ways to get drinking water to town. After a water contamination back in April 2017, NASA has been supplying Chincoteague with water from Wallops' drinking wells.
Water concerns also have neighbors talking about new water park on Chincoteague Island, Maui Jacks Water Park.
