Fuel Surcharge to Ride Cape May-Lewes Ferry Starts in June

Starting June 1, riders will have to pay a surcharge of $1.00 per vehicle trip through June 30. This comes in response to rising fuel costs and the surcharge is designed to pass along some of these costs to the passenger. The organization says this charge is for vehicles only -- passengers will not have to pay a separate surcharge.
