American Legion Post #64 in Salisbury Memorial Day Celebration

David Wharton, the Second Vice Commander of Post 64 American Legion in Salisbury. Since 1919, the American Legion Post has been welcoming veterans from all branches of our Armed Forces. David sits down to talk about a Memorial Day Celebration taking place Sunday, May 27 at Noon. The location is at the American Legion Post #64 in Salisbury.
