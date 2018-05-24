Salisbury Bypass Lanes North of Route 50 Open

Maryland State Highway Administration opened up all lanes north of Route 50 Thursday afternoon.
The orange cones have been stacked and put away, clearing up traffic lanes for the first time since 2016. Now, drivers on the Salisbury bypass will not have to deal with median crossovers and several miles of barrier walls.
