We all remember those places in town where we used to hang out and everybody knew each other and those quaint little places make you feel right at home. That's the goal behind the Java Jukebox in Rehoboth. DelmarvaLife's Sydney Whitfield got to visit the Java Jukebox and realized that their coffee isn't the only thing they're going to be known for.
