As we celebrate Memorial day, we continue to pay tribute to those who gave their all fighting for our freedom. Senior Vice Commander of The E.E Streets Memorial VFW Post 5118, Gene Feher; and Commander, Kenley Timms join us on the show to explain how you can do that by viewing the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall. You can view the wall on May 31 – June 6 at the VFW Post 5118, Easton. It’s open 24/7.