We’re talking about the opioid epidemic on Delmarva. In the most recent “Hooked,” we learned that there has been great progress in some areas Delmarva. However, we won’t stop until this problem is a thing in the past. Maryland in Motion is an effort to do just that. Founders of this campaign, Shawn Johnson and Michele Washington sit down with us to explain how their making it all happen.
