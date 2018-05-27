Pennsylvania Man Arrested in Seaford as an Out-of-State Fugitive

A Sussex County traffic stop leads to a Pennsylvania man arrested because of an active warrant for robbery. Seaford Police Department says they pulled over 43-year-old Darnell K. Turner. of Reading, Pa., for an equipment violation in the area of Sussex Hwy and Herring Run Rd. According to officers, Turner initially provided a false name and was found to have an active warrant for robbery from the Reading Pennsylvania Police Department.
