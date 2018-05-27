Shortage of H-2B Visas Hurts Both Workers From Mexico and Crab House Owners

It's already late May, and some crab houses in Dorchester County still do not have their crab pickers; a shortage of H-2B visas has crippled the industry. It's impacting both crab house owners, and the workers back in Mexico. WBOC's Isabel Sanchez talked to some of the ladies who have been working as crab pickers, who call this a no-win situation.
