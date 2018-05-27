Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

A Seaford man was arrested after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police say there was a warrant out for Trammell for failure to pay a fine, and he was arrested. During this time, police say they searched Trammell's car and found 57 Oxycodone pills.