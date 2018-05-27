Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jet skiing in the bay in Ocean City when they were struck by another jet ski. That vehicle was driven by 45-year-old Randhir Muddam from Houston, Texas.
