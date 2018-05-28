First Summer Weekend Without Canopies in Bethany Beach

The town of Bethany Beach says community outreach and understanding beach goers helped contribute to a quiet first weekend in the summer without canopies.
The town outlawed canopies and other large shading devices after a majority of residents voiced their canopy concerns in an online survey. Mayor Jack Gordon says many of those people expressed their pleasure with a canopy-free Bethany Beach.
