Crisfield Kicks Off Summer Season with Memorial Day Festivities

Although the Memorial Day festivities are wrapping up Monday, things are only getting started for the summer season in Crisfield.
A packed memorial service, at the American Legion in the small town honored the fallen veterans. Nearly 2,000 people from the Crisfield area have or currently serve in our armed forces.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices