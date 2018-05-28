Another 15,000 H-2B Work Visas Approved by Federal Government

As the crabbing season continues on Delmarva, an additional 15,000 H-2B work visas were approved by the Department of Homeland Security on Friday.
While visiting Worcester County on Monday, Representative Andy Harris said it's a shame Congress waited so long to approve these extra seasonal workers.
