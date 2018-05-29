Dorchester County Crab Houses Owners: "The Lottery System Is Not What We Need"

The crab industry in Dorchester County is hopeful but, well aware that the possibility their migrant workers return any time soon is still up in the air.
Crab house owners are seeing a light in the end of the tunnel after Homeland Security announced they will release 15,000 more H2-B visas this upcoming Thursday. But the good news is not enough to ease away harry Phillips fears.
