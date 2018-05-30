The Eastern Shore Corvette Club 21st Annual Car Show

We’re also learning about The Eastern Shore Corvette Club. It’s so much more than getting together and having a good time. We’ll hear how the club strives to give back. The Eastern Shore Corvette Club’s 21st Annual Car Show takes place this weekend. It’s on Saturday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Redmen Lodge #149.
