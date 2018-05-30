The President of the Women’s Council Of Realtors, Marjorie Eckerd; and past President and Founding Member of the Council, Joanie Hannigan are here to tell us about Mardi Bras 2018,which supports the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition. The event is on Wednesday, June 6 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. It’s at Ivy, Dewey Beach and it supports the fight against breast cancer.