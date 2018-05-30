Honoring those who gave their all fighting for our freedom shouldn’t be limited to one day. The Heritage Shores Military Club makes that their mission all year long. The President of the Heritage Shores Military Club, Phil Clark; and Concert Coordinator, Tommy Myslow join us to talk about their organization. Their next Military concert will be the USCG Concert Band. The show is at 7 p.m. June 7th at Woodbridge High School.