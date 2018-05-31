Salisbury Forum to Protect Seniors Against Scam Callers

It's referred to as the crime of the 21st century, scam callers. Callers who try to get your personal information and steal your money. It's often senior citizens who are the unfortunate targets of these crimes, but local elected leaders are stepping in to educate people about way they can protect themselves.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices