We’re also sharing the story of Tisha Ciociola Johnson, an army veteran whose life changed as soon as she turned forty. A routine mammogram revealed stage three breast cancer, and now her friends are rallying to help her fight. Tisha’s friend, Linda Andreassen is holding an event to help Tisha. The Riverside Grill will be hosting a benefit for Tisha Ciociola Johnson on Saturday, June 23, 2018.