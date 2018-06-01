Today, a little girl from Georgetown who was injured in a bus crash that may have saved her. In May 2017, Myanna Collins hit her head on the bus window resulting in a concussion. During her CT scan, the doctors also found a brain tumor. Although the tumor was benign, this event inspired her family give back in honor of Myanna. They are now trying to raise as much money possible for brain tumor/cancer research at Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children.