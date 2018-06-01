Updated: Quick-thinking Child Saves Salisbury Family From Fire

The actions of a quick-thinking 9-year-old boy are being credited with helping his family safely escape from their burning home in Salisbury.
Deputy state fire marshals said 9-year-old Jakai Rayne-Davis, who lives in the home, discovered the fire in the family room. This led to the early notification of other family members who were also inside the home at the time of the blaze, authorities said.
