Delaware Department of Education Proposes New Regulation on Transgender Student Identification

Delaware's Department of Education is backing down from it's original proposal when it comes to transgender students. The original proposal let students change how the identified at school without parental consent. The new version of Regulation 225 gives parent a say in how children identify at school.
