New Supreme Court Ruling Opens Door for Sports Betting

New Supreme Court Ruling Opens Door for Sports Betting

We're in the middle of both the NBA and NHL Finals, and while fans might think they're into it now, the games may look a whole lot different in a few years time, all stemming from a recent Supreme Court decision. Take a look a the future of sports betting in America, and why that future is a little closer than you think.

