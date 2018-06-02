Puerto Rican Government Releases New Death Toll Data on Hurricane Maria Aftermath

The Puerto Rican government has released new data showing there were more deaths following Hurricane Maria than previously reported. This comes as people are pausing to remember and honor those who lost their lives. Meanwhile, eight months after the storm, thousands are still in the dark as they brace themselves for a busy start to this year's hurricane season. Kim Hutcherson has the latest.
