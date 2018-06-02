"Coffee With a Cop" Leads to Arrest in Ellendale - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

"Coffee With a Cop" Leads to Arrest in Ellendale

The Ellendale Police Department says one of their "Coffee with a Cop" events revealed a tip that led to an arrest of a Maryland fugitive. Police say on Saturday May 26th's "Coffee with a Cop," the department was told that a wanted woman may be living on 108 Main Street in town. At that time, the woman's description was also provided to police.

