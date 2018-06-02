Multiple Fire Companies Respond to Ocean View House Fire

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that occurred in Millville early Saturday evening. According to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters responded to a home on the 38000 block of Sandy Cove Road in Ocean View shortly after 6 p.m. Once on scene, the department says heavy smoke was visible. In addition to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters from Roxana, Frankford and Bethany Beach responded, as did a paramedic unit from the county.