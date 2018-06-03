Ocean City Police Investigating Alleged Embezzlement at Church - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City Police Investigating Alleged Embezzlement at Church

The Ocean City Police Department says an employee at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church is under investigation for embezzling thousands of dollars. Police say in mid-May, the church reported that an employee had embezzled a large sum of money. While the exact amount has yet to be determined, the Ocean City Police Department says its believed to be in the tens of thousands of dollars. 

