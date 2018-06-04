Shadow of Parkland Shooting Hovers Over Stoneman Douglas Graduation

A somber graduation for seniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Just months after the deadly shooting on the Parkland, FL, campus, students walked across the stage in their caps and gowns on Sunday without four of their beloved classmates. Kim Hutcherson has reactions from survivors, as they try to move on with their lives and careers.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices