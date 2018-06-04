64-Year-Old Seaford Man Graduates with Associates Degree from De - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

64-Year-Old Seaford Man Graduates with Associates Degree from Delaware Tech While Battling Cancer

Today, we have an amazing story of passion and perseverance. For one Seaford man, that combination led him to a goal nearly 40 years in the making. We’re going to sit down with Fred Reich who, at 64-years old, just received his college degree. You’re going to hear about the amazing obstacles he had to fight along the way.

