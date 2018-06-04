City of Salisbury Looks to Make Changes to Areas Along Route 13

The city of Salisbury presented changes to an area of Route 13, commonly called the "s-curve", that is prone to accidents because of its design.
The city says in an effort to decrease the number of accidents near South Division Street, they're proposing to block three access points to the highway. The blocked points on Mitchell and South Division Streets would then force traffic to the signaled intersection on Vine Street.
