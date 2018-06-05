DiCarlo Digital Copy Center - Film Digitization

These days, if you want to catch a family memory, it’s easy to bust out the smart phone and record a video. You can save that video and play it on any device imaginable. But years ago, we didn’t have that luxury. So what do you do with all of those memories on VHS tapes? How about digitizing them? It’s easier than you think! 102.5 WBOC’s Corey Phoebus stopped by DiCarlo Digital Copy Center in Salisbury, Md. to show us how it’s done.