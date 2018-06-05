Think about all of the valuables you have at home. It could be important documents, family heirlooms, jewelry, firearms. How do you protect all of that? We’re going to tell you, and it might be easier than you think. You can get that protection with a safe. Safes can come in all shapes and sizes and that means you can find one that suits your specific needs. 102.5 WBOC’s Corey Phoebus took a trip to Laurel and stopped by Liberty Safes of Delaware to show us.