Forge Youth and Family Academy - New Facility

We’re talking about the Forge Youth and Family Academy. The last time the founders stopped by Historic Studio D, they were telling us they were waiting for a new building. Well, it’s just about ready to open for business – helping our youth stay on the right track, one young person at a time. Co-founders Robert Shrieves and Tara Barrett stop by to give us all the exciting details.
