Delaware Launches Sports Betting, Other States Close Behind

Delaware Launches Sports Betting, Other States Close Behind

The market for legal sports gambling in the United States widened significantly on Tuesday with the expansion of single-game sports bets in Delaware, putting legal wagering within driving distance of three major East Coast cities less than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to accept the bets.           

