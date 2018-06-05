Delaware Launches Expanded Sports Betting, Del. Gov. Places First Bet

Delaware on Tuesday launched expanded sports betting, a move aimed at attracting more people to the First State to bet on sports like professional football, basketball, baseball, and hockey.
Gov. John Carney placed the first bet under the new system, Sports Pick, and wagered $10 on the Philadelphia Phillies to beat the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.
