Delmarva Native Competing on Jeopardy

A native of Delmarva will be competing on Jeopardy this week. Michelle Rosen used to live in Wicomico County. She graduated from James M. Bennett High School in 2008. She also attended West Salisbury Ementary, North Salisbury Elementary and Salisbury Middle schools. You can catch Rosen on the trivia show hosted by Alex Tribek tonight at 7:30 on FOX21.