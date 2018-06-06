19th Century Time Capsule Discovered in Berlin Church

A shocking discovery at Taylorville United Methodist Church is connecting the congregation to the past. During recent construction on the main church building, workers found something unexpected.
"As they started taking the old foundation parts away, they discovered this slightly deteriorated tin box that had some records in it," Taylorville United Methodist Church Pastor, Walt Crocker, said.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices