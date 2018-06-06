Dorchester County Documentary Stirring Debate on Climate Change

The documentary, "High Tide in Dorchester," is making waves.
The film's cinematographer and director, Dave Harp, says, since debuting in March, the film has traveled across the East Coast and the world, spreading a message of accelerated sea level rise and land erosion in Dorchester County due to climate change.
