Learning About the Book, "Bullying is Baaad!" with Blondie the Goat

The fun kicks into overdrive when we introduce you to Blondie the Goat. Blondie’s human, Author Sandy Kenney, of Delmar, says Blondie was bullied by two other goats, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise because Blondie’s now the face of a local campaign to stop bullying. It’s quite a story, and we can’t wait to share it with you today. Blondie’s story also inspired Sandy to write a book, Bullying is Baaad!