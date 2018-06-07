We’re gearing up for the Snow Hill Middle School Cardboard Regatta. Yes, boats made out of cardboard. Hear more about what it takes to make a cardboard boat float. If you’d like to come out and watch the floating fun, the event takes place on Friday, June 8th at 1:30 p.m. on the Pocomoke River. Happy sailing!
