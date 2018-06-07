Snow Hill Middle School Cardboard Regatta - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Snow Hill Middle School Cardboard Regatta

We’re gearing up for the Snow Hill Middle School Cardboard Regatta. Yes, boats made out of cardboard. Hear more about what it takes to make a cardboard boat float. If you’d like to come out and watch the floating fun, the event takes place on Friday, June 8th at 1:30 p.m. on the Pocomoke River. Happy sailing!

