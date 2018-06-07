Do More 24 Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Do More 24 Delaware

We’re also learning how you can play a major role in powering your community. It’s called “Do More 24 Delaware.” It’s a 24-hour fundraising campaign that begins tomorrow. Funds raised support many non-profit organizations in Delaware. Just a sliver of your support can make quite an impact on Delmarva. We’ll learn more.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices