Laurel Public Library Block Party

Local libraries are so much more than a great place to lose yourself in a wonderful book. We’re learning about some of the fun you can find this summer at the Laurel Public Library. The activities include a Summer Reading Program and a new sewing class. Interested families can sign up for different programs as the library’s annual block party on June 9. The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Laurel Public Library.
