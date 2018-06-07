Ask the Doc - What We Should and Should Not Do When We Find a Tick on Our Bodies

We’re talking ticks in another round of “Ask the Doc” – your questions answered, no topic off limits. Chief Informatics Officer and Hospitalist with Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Chris Snyder, tells us what we should – and should not – do if we find a tick on our body. If you have a medical question you’d like answered, email it to comments@delmarvalife.com, and you WILL remain anonymous!
