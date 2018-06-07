Update: Maryland State Police ID Salisbury Homicide Victim - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland State Police have identified a man who was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Salisbury as Shawn Goslee Johnson, 29, of Fruitland, Maryland.

Police said that shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators responded to a home on the 600 block of Priscilla Street for a report of an apparent homicide.

